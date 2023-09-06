BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSA concerned over change in net metering policy

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has expressed concerns over the much-likely change in the net metering policy by the federal government, saying that net metering is a cornerstone in the transition to clean and affordable energy and aligning Pakistan with the global shift towards solar power adoption.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Association noted that the government was contemplating a change in net metering policy, citing capacity charges of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as the reason. The PSA has termed it as an erroneous and misleading approach which will aggravate the electricity prices in the country.

PSA Chairman Amir Chaudhry said the real issue lies in rampant energy theft which results in a significant shortfall in the revenue collection of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), resulting in a continuous increase in circular debt.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mehmood Langrial had told the National Assembly Standing Committee in February that electricity worth Rs 380 billion is being stolen every year and the impact of stolen electricity would be passed on to consumers in bills from the current fiscal year.

He stressed that net metering is a sustainable energy solution that allows consumers to generate their own electricity through solar panels and feed excess power back into the grid.

This process not only reduces electricity bills but also contributes surplus energy to the national grid, creating a win-win situation for both consumers and the environment. By promoting net metering, the PSA underscores its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly energy practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IPPs electricity Federal Government PSA DISCOS Rashid Mehmood Langrial Pakistan Solar Association Amir Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

PSA concerned over change in net metering policy

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories