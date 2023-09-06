PSA concerned over change in net metering policy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has expressed concerns over the much-likely change in the net metering policy by the federal government, saying that net metering is a cornerstone in the transition to clean and affordable energy and aligning Pakistan with the global shift towards solar power adoption.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Association noted that the government was contemplating a change in net metering policy, citing capacity charges of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as the reason. The PSA has termed it as an erroneous and misleading approach which will aggravate the electricity prices in the country.

PSA Chairman Amir Chaudhry said the real issue lies in rampant energy theft which results in a significant shortfall in the revenue collection of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), resulting in a continuous increase in circular debt.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mehmood Langrial had told the National Assembly Standing Committee in February that electricity worth Rs 380 billion is being stolen every year and the impact of stolen electricity would be passed on to consumers in bills from the current fiscal year.

He stressed that net metering is a sustainable energy solution that allows consumers to generate their own electricity through solar panels and feed excess power back into the grid.

This process not only reduces electricity bills but also contributes surplus energy to the national grid, creating a win-win situation for both consumers and the environment. By promoting net metering, the PSA underscores its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly energy practices.

