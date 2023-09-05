Cross-border smuggling: caretaker PM Kakar directs Customs to increase surveillance

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed Customs authorities to enhance surveillance at irregular border crossings and establish a monitoring system to curb smuggling.

The interim prime minister chaired a meeting held in Islamabad, where he was given a detailed briefing the Ministry of Commerce.

The development was shared on official account of Government of Pakistan on X (formerly Twitter).

The meeting discussed possible measures to curb smuggling as well as increase the country’s exports.

Recommendations were made to enhance the quality inspection and examination of traded goods.

Also, an evaluation of various aspects of trade under the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement was conducted.

During the meeting, PM Kakar instructed Customs Authorities to enhance their surveillance at borders to discourage smuggling.

Utilisation of natural resources

In a separate meeting on Tuesday, the caretaker PM underlined the need for taking more steps to fully utilise the potential of country’s immense natural resources, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review performance of Petroleum Division, he said road infrastructure needed to be improved to access the natural resources.

The interim prime minister directed to take strict measures against illegal mining.

He also instructed to complete all legal requirements at the earliest for appointment of the head of Oil and Gas Development Authority.

On the occasion, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was given detailed briefing regarding the performance of the Petroleum Division.

The meeting was informed that apart from exploring more natural resources in country, the Petroleum Division is working on a programme to increase oil and gas production in the country.

It was further briefed that projects related to laying down pipelines are being prioritised to supply oil and gas from various reservoirs.

The meeting was apprised that Petroleum Division is preparing a Mineral Sector Development Framework for exploration of oil and gas.

Kakar was informed that a significant progress is being witnessed to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.