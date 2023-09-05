Caretaker PM seeks early completion of PIA restructuring plan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed on Tuesday that the detailed plan for restructuring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) be presented as soon as possible to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), APP reported.

While presiding over a high-level meeting on PIA’s restructuring, the prime minister gave instructions to take measures to further improve the air link of rural areas with other cities in the country.

He said the flight timings of PIA should be fixed according to the convenience of the passengers.

He added that PIA was regarded as one of the top airlines in the world and that it was a significant national institution that had previously offered excellent aviation services and gained a positive reputation around the world.

He urged the management of PIA and the aviation division to put in continuous work in order to restore the airline to its former glory.

It was stated to members that the most recent amendment to the PIA Act 2016 had made reorganising PIA practicable.

Dr.Shamshad Akhtar, the acting finance minister, PM Advisor Ahad Cheema, and other others were present.

Pakistan International Airlines was included in the ongoing privatisation program by the outgoing government.

The Privatisation Division recently also presented a summary on detailed update regarding the privatisation of the Roosevelt Hotel.

The CCoP, after discussion, gave concurrence to the Privatisation Commission for hiring of a financial adviser to process/structure the transaction of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, an asset of the PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL).