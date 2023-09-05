Military not ‘overstepping even the slightest’, says caretaker PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar categorically stated that Pakistan’s military is not “overstepping even the slightest”, rejecting the notion that his government is being ‘dictated’.

“Military is providing all the inputs which we are asking of them,” said the caretaker PM. “They are not overstepping even in the slightest manner. There is no sense where I feel that my government is being dictated.

“Yes, we are working together in a couple of areas, including security and on some economic initiatives — this is a partnership based on willingness.”

The caretaker PM made these remarks while interacting with foreign media representatives in Islamabad.

Kakar added that the current setup, which took over after Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the National Assembly last month, is here to assist the electoral process.

“We are not here to redesign the government. We are here over whatever constitutional mandate is given to us. For instance, we have got a budget that’s approved by the parliament. We are not above the parliament to alter it.

“(However) within the budgetary allocations, we are trying to attempt and focus and rearrange whatever spaces are given to us — on fiscal and monetary policy,” said Kakar.

He said Pakistan’s economic revival lies on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative.

“We are trying to provide the basis for any future government, which would be probably here in a few months, and give them the base on which they can build.

“At the same time, structural reforms are badly needed to address economic woes, and this includes reformation of land revenues, and power sector,” he said.

“We are trying to provide some basis for mid-level reforms, which would be up to the future governments to implement,” he added.

On privatisation, Kakar shared that two Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in the power sector are on the list.

“Certain organisations and outfits need to be privatised. We may achieve one or two goals within these six months.”

“We may realise some Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in minerals and mines sector, which would send a positive sentiment to the market,” PM said.

The caretaker prime minister said that the government is “thoroughly discussing” contracts with Independent Power Plants (IPPs).

“We are on a course where we feel that we should find some sort of resolution as everyone feels that they have uneven contracts.

“We are in the process,” he added.

Kakar also confirmed reports on $25 billion investments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“I do confirm… that this (investment) is spread probably between two to five years.

“In this span of time, these projects to the tune of this amount [$25 billion] would be realized and it is in different sectors, particularly in mines and minerals, agriculture and IT,” he said.

He said that the government views CPEC in a positive trajectory, and Pakistan would fully coordinate and cooperate with China in this regard.

On Reko Diq, the caretaker PM said that the project would start working by the end of December.

“Once it is initiated, the project is worth more or less $600-700 billion.

“We have got partners who have the financial capacity to invest and explore, and bring it to a viable economic model,” he added.

On Pakistan-Russia ties, the caretaker PM said that Russia is a major and important player in the region.

“We want to have constructive relations with them.”

Kakar said that there is no policy hindrance to import Russian oil.

“Our refinery infrastructure was not based on the model, where we could import and refine a lot of Russian oil, so this is one of the impediment … we are exploring not just oil trade but other areas with Russia,” he concluded.