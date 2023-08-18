Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said the caretaker government will ensure full use of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) forum to exploit the vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, IT, energy and defense production.

The caretaker premier was given a detailed briefing on the SIFC established to increase foreign investment in the country. The briefing was attended by Jameel Ahmed Qureshi, secretary SIFC and Jehanzeb Khan, secretary implementation SIFC.

Kakar was informed about the steps taken to create opportunities for foreign investment in agriculture, mining and minerals, IT, energy and defense production under the SIFC.

He was further informed about the government’s approach to increase foreign investment and facilitate investors under SIFC. Under this strategy, investors will be provided one-window facility for projects, he was told.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Jehanzeb Khan and Jameel Ahmad Qureshi to promote investment in the country under SIFC.

The premier added that the SIFC will play its key role for the improvement of the country’s economy. There is immense potential for foreign investment in tourism and infrastructure projects, he said, adding that special attention will also be given to the development of these sectors under the umbrella of SIFC.

Kakar said the international quality infrastructure is of key importance for the promotion of foreign investment and for the improvement of Pakistan’s energy sector, the regulatory structure should be aligned with contemporary international requirements.

He added that Pakistan has vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, IT, energy and defense production and the caretaker government will ensure full use of SIFC’s forum.

The caretaker government will devote all its energies to the stability and development of Pakistan’s economy during its short tenure, he said and added that SIFC is a ray of hope for Pakistan’s economic development.

