KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 335,308 tonnes of cargo comprising 205,461 tonnes of import cargo and 129,847 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 205,461 comprised of 114,185 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,543 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 85,733 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 129,847 comprised of 107,467 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 22,380 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 7909 containers comprising of 4021 containers import and 3888 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 745 of 20’s and 1440 of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 193 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 867 of 20’s and 942 of 40’s loaded containers while 131 of 20’s and 503 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Cma Cgm Gemini, Anbien Bay, SSl Delhi, Cma Cgm Figaro, Kiel Express, Ever Utile, Chem Sea 1 and Hupeh berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately 06, ships namely OOCL Memphis, Cosco Antwerp, Safeen Prosper, Crystal St. Petersburg, Falcon Royal and Ym Express Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 shipswere engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of two ships, Maersk Phuket and Marangas Asclepius sailed out to sea on Monday, while two more ships, Mari Blue and New Liberty are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 94,821tonnes, comprising 66,436 tones imports Cargo and 28,385 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,057 Containers (552 TEUs Imports and 1,505 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier FSM & two more container ships, Lisa and America carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Monday, 4th September,while two more container ships, MSC Lisbon and Maersk Hartford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023.

