BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Erosion of basic human rights

Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

EDITORIAL: Enforced disappearances usually associated with military dictatorships are also widely used by civilian governments to stamp out nationalist rights movements and suppress political dissent.

Thousands of civil rights activists and relatives of the disappeared holding placards with pictures of their loved ones staged a protest march in Bangladesh on the August 30 International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, demanding information about the whereabouts of hundreds of people who have gone missing under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

Her government, like other perpetrators of this abhorrent practice, denies any enforced disappearances, claiming that some of those reported missing drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe. Even if this absurd explanation is accepted, it still merits the question why is that her critics had to flee the country to find refuge abroad? A better explanation for those vanished comes out from a Human Rights Watch report.

Noting that security forces committed over 600 enforced disappearances since Sheikh Hasina was sworn into office as prime minister for second term in 2009, it says while others were later released by courts some 100 remain missing, or reported to have “died during an armed exchange with security forces” — the perpetrators’ common answer for extra-judicial killings.

It is a burning issue in this country as well. Thousands have gone missing during over two past decades with the relatives running from pillar to post to seek their recovery or at least information about their situation. One of the reasons Balochistan remains restive is the problem of enforced disappearances.

While the suffering and anguish of their families continue to be ignored by those at the helm, interventions by courts have also been of little help. Back in 2011, under Supreme Court’s orders a Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was constituted with a mandate to “trace whereabouts” of the missing persons.

The commission registered over 8,279 complaints, of which about 6,047 were disposed of. It showed that the persons in question were either confirmed dead (like whose tortured and mutilated bodies were found dumped in different areas of Balochistan?), had returned home, or were incarcerated in an internment centre or a jail (without access to due process).

The ‘disposed of’ number also included complaints ‘deleted’ due to ‘technical faults’ such as an incorrect name or address. Many petitioners thus remained unheard. There was no accounting either for the rest of the 2,232 missing.

During hearings of a case in June of last year, the then Islamabad High Court chief justice Athar Minallah remarked that the commission had failed to discharge its duties, adding that “we have repeatedly said enforced disappearances are a heinous crime and sheer violation of the fundamental rights laid down in the Constitution.”

Yet despite superior judiciary’s observations and directives, secret detentions of political opponents, including a prominent journalist Imran Riaz Khan, have continued with impunity. Sadly, the outgoing coalition government not only overlooked attacks on individual and collective constitutional rights of the people but actively lent a helping hand by enacting highly controversial laws. In so doing they have further weakened the democratic project. They might regret it at some point if and when the shoe is on the other foot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court human rights Justice Athar Minallah Sheikh Hasina

Comments

1000 characters

Erosion of basic human rights

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories