BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

ECP caught on the back foot

Published September 2, 2023 Updated September 2, 2023 08:02am

EDITORIAL: Deliberately resorting to obfuscation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amply demonstrated that maintaining constitutional propriety is the least of its considerations.

It may be recalled that after the electoral body had failed to hold elections to the dissolved Punjab assembly within the constitutionally stipulated 90-day period, the PTI had approached courts, and it is April 4 verdict through which the Supreme Court had fixed May 14 as the election date, with the warning that its ruling stays in the field and there would be consequences for violation.

Yet the ECP remained unmoved, deriving strength from the then PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition government’s refusal to extend the required cooperation on transparently untenable grounds.

Following multiple hearings, a three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, delivered its verdict on Thursday, rejecting the ECP’s plea that giving the election date and changing the polls schedule was its sole prerogative under Section 58 of the (amended) Election Act 2017.

It was clear to even to people unfamiliar with legal intricacies that the ECP was fighting a losing battle. As for its counsel’s contention that it was unable to conduct election within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly, Justice Munib Akhtar pointed out that in that case it could have sought the court’s intervention by filing a fresh petition.

Since the governor did not act on the chief minister’s advice for the assembly’s dismissal, the ECP could give the polling date but not arbitrarily decide to push the date beyond the 90-day limit. More to the point, as Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed, the Constitution is not anyone’s turf and nobody could go beyond it, adding that the ECP “cannot override a clear provision of the Constitution. ” The learned bench also reminded the ECP’s counsel that new points could not be raised in a review petition, therefore, he should identify from the record any errors in the order for which a review was sought.

The ECP in its petition had also contended that the Supreme Court can interpret the law (as per the Constitution), which is what the court has done, but not rewrite it. Nor can Parliament do that with a simple law rather than an amendment to the Constitution.

As the court aptly said in the judgement, “it was not for the ECP to (metaphorically) wring its hands and then bow under the weight of its own professed inability to persuade or cajole the executive authority to obey the constitutional command of Article 220 and pass an unconstitutional order of pushing forward the election by several months.”

Nevertheless, the verdict makes no mention of the ‘consequences’ the apex court had warned of in its April 4 ruling. But the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) is unwilling to let it pass.

The party has decided to move a contempt application against the ECP, claiming that the dismissal of the review petition is a “charge sheet” against the commission. Whatever the fate of this petition, it can be hoped the judgement will impel the electoral body to stop dithering and do its duty to hold fair, free and timely elections to all assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Election PTI ECP Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial

Comments

1000 characters

ECP caught on the back foot

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories