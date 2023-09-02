OGRA increases price of LPG cylinders

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Friday, notified an increase in the price of 11.8kg domestic and commercial LPG cylinders with effect from September 1, 2023.

The regulator increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs459.85. The new price of LPG domestic cylinder is fixed at Rs2,833.49 for September. In August 2023, the price of the cylinder was Rs2,373.64. LPG producer prices also have gone up to Rs2,346.15 from Rs1,886.30 in August on domestic cylinder. The OGRA, in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government has determined the maximum price of LPG effective from September 1, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023