Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 180,338 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,554 tonnes of import cargo and 129,784 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,784 comprised of 77,186 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,850 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,968 tonnes of Soya Bean Meal & 45,780 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 50,554 comprised of 18,609 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,

3,645 tonnes of Cement and 28,300 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 6842 containers comprising of 5136 containers import and 1706 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1888 of 20’s and 1607 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 17 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 533 of 20’s and 153 of 40’s loaded containers while 197 of 20’s and 335 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, Wan Hai 627, One Matrix, Star Globe, Ginga Merlin, Ice Energy, SSL Brahmaputra, Crudesun, Hyundai Oakland, Synergy Keelung and MT Mardan berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, GFS Pride, New Friendship and Honor Win Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a containers ship, MSC Madeleine sailed out to sea on Thursday, while five more ships, Okyroe, Calypso Gas, Cetus Cachalot, Maersk Pelepas and Southern Robin are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 151,471tonnes, comprising 104,009 tones imports Cargo and 47,462 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,701 Containers (2,776 TEUs Imports and 1,925 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Sea Hazel, New Liberty, Bochem Pegasus, N-Orhan and Lusail& another ship, Frankfurt Express scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Corn, Chemicals, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on today Thursday, 31st August, while another containers ship, SSL Mumbai is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 1st September, 2023.

