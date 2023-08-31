PCB confirms broadcast details for Pak-S Africa women’s series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday confirmed a panel of five commentators and one presenter for the Pakistan vs South Africa women series taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The three-match T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, which will be a part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The T20Is are scheduled to take place on September 1, 3 and 4, with the first ball of the match to be bowled at 7:30pm. The three ODIs will be held on September 8, 11 and 14 at the same venue and the matches will start at 3:30pm.

Ali Younis, Kainat Imtiaz, Lena Aziz, Sikander Bakht and Shah Faisal will be on the commentary panel through the course of the six white-ball matches; while Mehak Khokhar will be the presenter.

Meanwhile, the High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 15 cameras. During the series, both teams will have access to referrals. Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the matches in high definition on PTV Sports and PTV National. Live streaming for viewers across the Pakistan region will be available on ARY ZAP.

To avoid overlap and provide uninterrupted coverage of the series, the PCB and the management of PTV Sports have decided to shift the coverage of the women’s series to PTV National on days when matches of the ACC Asia Cup are being played.

Also, to encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable tickets prices have been fixed for the six matches. The tickets for the matches have been already put on sale.

Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium’s box office. All VIP enclosures of Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad will be open for spectators.

