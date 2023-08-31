BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Why PPP sounding a bit hoarse?

Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

That there exists the painful state of having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about the general elections is a fact. Little did, however, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) know that the arrival of the caretakers will cause so much anxiety, confusion and frustration as the quest for holding general elections within 90 days turned into a near impossibility as early as the holding of maiden meeting of federal cabinet of this caretaker setup.

That’s why the PPP is sounding a bit hoarse. One could therefore clearly sense the party’s frustration at not being able to force or persuade the caretakers and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is to ensure fair, free and transparent elections within 90 days.

The party has also raised this demand for timely election in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner. Those who comprised the PPP delegation are said to have told the CEC that the “first and foremost” responsibility of the ECP to not only ensure free and free polls but also their timely conduct.

For this purpose, they argued, the electoral body needs to issue the general elections’ schedule immediately. It is now increasingly clear that almost all political parties have been taken aback by the evolving political situation, which is strongly characterized by ambiguity or lack of clarity insofar as the date or dates for general elections are concerned.

It is quite true that ECP’s approach to the goal or objective of general elections is marked by ambiguity and ambivalence.

Insofar as the response of caretakers to the ‘timely election’ demand or question is concerned, they’re following in the footsteps of ECP obligingly to sheer chagrin of political parties, particularly PPP that has been nursing some legitimate ambitions to win the elections so as to have Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari country’s next prime minister.

It is imperative that PPP realise its Himalayan blunders that it committed in relation to the selection of caretakers and the decision to hold elections on the digital census data basis. Demonstrating a worrying naivety about the current situation is nothing but a weak defence.

Danish Hunarmand (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP general elections ECP Chief Election Commissioner political situation in pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Why PPP sounding a bit hoarse?

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories