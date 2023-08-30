BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections may take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed sooner: ECP

  • According to ANP leaders the electoral watchdog has pledged to expedite constituency delimitation in order to possibly hold elections early
BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2023 06:17pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed representatives of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday that elections could possibly take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed earlier than anticipated, according to APP.

In a consultative meeting with the ECP, the ANP requested a schedule and date of elections if it was not possible to hold the election within 90 days.

After the meeting, Mian Iftikhar spoke with reporters and conveyed that the ECP expressed its readiness for elections in mid-February and its determination to expedite constituency delimitation to potentially allow elections sooner.

ANP leaders Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain stated that they had conveyed the party's position to the ECP. They emphasised that it was required by the constitution to hold the election within 90 days.

In response, the ECP emphasised that once the census is approved, it is impossible to stop the creation of additional constituencies.

Fresh elections were delayed for a month as a result of the assembly's premature dissolution, which took place just before the end of its term.

According to Mian Iftikhar, the delay of one month was necessary because the legislature was dissolved a few days before its term was over.

Zahid Khan expressed his concerns about the digital census to the Election Commission, noting a drop in Peshawar's population as a result of its implementation.

Recently, the electoral body launched its exercise to delimit the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in accordance with the results of the digital population census without consulting any political party.

According to a directive issued by the commission on August 17, the limits of the revenue units (across the country) stood frozen from August 17, and there shall be no change in the limits of the revenue units till the completion of the delimitation process. The final publication of delimitation results is scheduled on December 14, the directive stated.

This indicates that the general elections may not be held before March next year—and that too in case ECP proceeds to hold preparations for general elections in 90 days— immediately after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Assembly was dissolved on this month’s 9th—a scenario which implies that the general elections are required to be held not later than November 7 this year, within the 90-day period mandated by the constitution.

Sindh and Balochistan legislatures were also dissolved in the ongoing month.

ECP ANP Pakistan politics

Comments

1000 characters
TidBit Aug 30, 2023 06:34pm
"elections could possibly take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed earlier than anticipated," - BUT THEY WONT They will drag the delimitations forever until there is enough time to finish off IK, and keep everything ready to rig the elections in favor of NS.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Elections may take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed sooner: ECP

Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Indus Motor counting on its hybrid Corolla Cross as petrol prices hit record high

OGDCL’s KP well sees major boost in production

KSE-100 falls for 4th straight session as economic worries nag

Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

COAS observes field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest

Read more stories