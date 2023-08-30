Elections may take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed sooner: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed representatives of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday that elections could possibly take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed earlier than anticipated, according to APP.

In a consultative meeting with the ECP, the ANP requested a schedule and date of elections if it was not possible to hold the election within 90 days.

After the meeting, Mian Iftikhar spoke with reporters and conveyed that the ECP expressed its readiness for elections in mid-February and its determination to expedite constituency delimitation to potentially allow elections sooner.

ANP leaders Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain stated that they had conveyed the party's position to the ECP. They emphasised that it was required by the constitution to hold the election within 90 days.

In response, the ECP emphasised that once the census is approved, it is impossible to stop the creation of additional constituencies.

Fresh elections were delayed for a month as a result of the assembly's premature dissolution, which took place just before the end of its term.

According to Mian Iftikhar, the delay of one month was necessary because the legislature was dissolved a few days before its term was over.

Zahid Khan expressed his concerns about the digital census to the Election Commission, noting a drop in Peshawar's population as a result of its implementation.

Recently, the electoral body launched its exercise to delimit the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in accordance with the results of the digital population census without consulting any political party.

According to a directive issued by the commission on August 17, the limits of the revenue units (across the country) stood frozen from August 17, and there shall be no change in the limits of the revenue units till the completion of the delimitation process. The final publication of delimitation results is scheduled on December 14, the directive stated.

This indicates that the general elections may not be held before March next year—and that too in case ECP proceeds to hold preparations for general elections in 90 days— immediately after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Assembly was dissolved on this month’s 9th—a scenario which implies that the general elections are required to be held not later than November 7 this year, within the 90-day period mandated by the constitution.

Sindh and Balochistan legislatures were also dissolved in the ongoing month.