BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.3%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 16,370 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,751 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm marginally higher on rival edible oil gains, weak ringgit

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 09:45am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday aided by the strength in rival edible oils and a softer ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange strengthened 9 ringgit, or 0.23%, to 3,939 ringgit ($849.84) per metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

European Union soybean imports in the 2023/24 season had reached 2.16 million metric tons by Aug. 27, up 10% from 1.96 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

India is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the El Niño weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in more than a century, two weather department officials told Reuters on Monday.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, firmed 0.17% against the dollar, but remained near an over one-month low. A weaker ringgit generally makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,963 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into the 4,017-4,050 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm marginally higher on rival edible oil gains, weak ringgit

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories