Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,288 tonnes of cargo comprising 43,388 tonnes of import cargo and 44,900 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 43,388 comprised of 34,728 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,600 tonnes of Soya Bean Meal & 7,00 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 44,900 comprised of 18,252 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 419 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,829 tonnes of Cement & 17,400 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3933 containers comprising of 2646 containers import and 1287 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 661 of 20’s and 755 of 40’s loaded while 29 of 20’s and 223 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 289 of 20’s and 489 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 09 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Draftslayer, Sagar kanya, Wan Hai 627, Gfs Fride and New Friendship berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05, ships namely Wo Long Song, Dalian Express, navios Jasmine, Olympia and Stephanie C have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a bulk cargo carrier ‘Al-Karamu’ sailed out to sea on Tuesday, while two more ships, container vessel MSC Shay and Gas carrier Calypso gas are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 116,851 tonnes, comprising 59,006 tones imports Cargo and 57,845 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,210 Containers (330 TEUs Imports and 2,880 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Cetus Cachalot, FSM & two more ships, Maersk Denver and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Coal, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 29th August, while two more containers ship, MSC Madeleine and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 30th August, 2023

