KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 186,680 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,728 tonnes of import cargo and 78,952 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 107,728 comprised of 69,659 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,715 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 611 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 35,743 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 78,952 comprised of 63,213 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 801 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 14,938 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 6888 containers comprising of 3544 containers import and 3344 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1089 of 20’s and 1052 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 174 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 853 of 20’s and 1121 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 124 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Navios Jasmine. Cscl Neptune, Olympia, Dalian Express and Stephanie C berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Horae, Northern Discovery and Cscl Neptune have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Vancouver, Maersk Nyasa and Al-Jassasiya sailed out to sea on Monday, while three more ships, LRI Charm, Calypso Gas and Al-Karamu are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 128,043 tonnes, comprising 104,192 tones imports Cargo and 23,851 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,586 Containers (183 TEUs Imports and 1,403 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Shay, MS-Freesia, Okyroe and FSM & another ship, Maroudia scheduled to load/offload Container, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and Cement are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday, 28th August,while another containers ship, Maersk Denver is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 29th August, 2023.

