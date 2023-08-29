BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dagha for clearing of retired, serving govt officials dues

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Finance Mohammad Younus Dagha has directed the finance department to take immediate measures to clear the dues and payments of retired and serving govt. officials who are suffering due to non-clearance of their dues since past two years.

The minister was told that the cases of more than 20,000 retired government officials have become overdue since the past three years due to low budgeting against the heads of pension commutation, gratuity and LPR.

The liability has soared to Rs.36 billion and the retirees are facing a queue of two years in various District Account offices of the province.

Dagha was chairing a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department at his office to review the working of the District treasuries.

He was briefed that several cases of massive irregularities were found in the district treasuries in which the officials found involved were penalized. However, the system cannot still be termed as foolproof for any such fraud in the future.

Dagha directed the Secretary Finance to remove the ill-reputed treasury officials from their positions and take disciplinary actions against them.

He also directed the senior officials of Finance Department and AG Sindh to engage with IT experts and devise mechanisms to make the computer system effective to check any manipulation in future.

He also directed the IT wing of the Finance Department to prepare and launch a mobile app through which the applicants will be able to avail the services of District accounts office from their homes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohammad Younus Dagha LPR

Comments

1000 characters

Dagha for clearing of retired, serving govt officials dues

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Read more stories