Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.33% at 11,169.73
Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 05:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.33% at 11,169.73, falling for the third straight session.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 60.2million shares from 52.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.98 million) from 2 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 235.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.14 billion rupees, the data showed.

