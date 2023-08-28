BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.15%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 48.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.85%)
FABL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.65%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.08%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.91%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.45%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
UNITY 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,783 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 16,706 Decreased By -249.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 47,503 Decreased By -167.8 (-0.35%)
KSE30 16,895 Decreased By -75.8 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2023 11:29am

DAMASCUS: Israeli air strikes on Aleppo airport in northern Syria caused the grounding of flights on Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport,” the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.

During more than 12 years of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.

The strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government.

In early May, Israeli strikes on the Aleppo area killed four Syrian officers and three Iran-backed fighters and forced a halt to flights, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Israel strikes put the airport out of service twice in March.

Three people were killed during a March 7 strike, while another strike two weeks later destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Britain-based Observatory reported.

Monday’s strikes come a week after two fighters backing the Syrian government were killed in Israeli air strikes on sites near Damascus, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

Syria Iran MENA Damascus Latakia Israel strikes Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Aleppo International airport Syria airport Lebanese Hezbollah fighters

Comments

1000 characters

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

Read more stories