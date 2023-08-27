BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
360 cricketers to get PCB’s domestic contracts

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

LAHORE: As many as 360 cricketers representing 18 regional teams will be offered domestic cricket contracts 2023-24.

The structure is divided into seven categories; 20 players will be in category A+, 30 in category A, 30 in category B, 30 in category C and 30 in category D, 50 in category E and 170 slotted in F. The PCB will release the names of the contracted players in due course.

Earlier on 11 August, the PCB had announced the renewed domestic season that brings more competition and quality cricket with enhanced earning opportunities as eight regional sides and eight department teams will compete in separate first-class tournaments. This step will make sure that the regions and departments compete on a level playing field by utilizing the best available talent.

The domestic structure is framed by the PCB Cricket Technical Committee headed by former captains Misbahul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. The committee had several meetings with all stakeholders to bring them on board, including regional presidents and representatives of departments.

The upcoming men’s season will commence on 10th September with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy pitting top regional teams against each other, following which, top eight departments will feature in the President’s Trophy, starting December 15. Eighteen regional sides have been slotted with eight teams playing the premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while 10 regions will be playing Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non first-class four-day tournament. Twenty players, selected by the regions according to the predefined criteria, will be assigned categories as outlined below. Each category carries a hefty amount; A+ will get PKR 300,000, A PKR 200,000, B PKR 185,000, C PKR 170,000, D PKR 150,000, E PKR 100,000, F will pocket PKR 50,000.

As per the new financial model, a player featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now get a match fee of PKR 80,000; players participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will get PKR 40,000 per game. Those playing the white-ball tournaments - the Pakistan Cup and the National T20 - will now earn PKR 40,000 per game. The non-playing members of a first-class team will get PKR 40,000 and earn PKR 20,000 per match in white-ball cricket respectively.

Director Domestic Cricket Operations (A) Junaid Zia said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board’s responsibility extends beyond the field, and this step to provide substantial contracts reflects our dedication to the well-being of our cricketers.”

