Timely polls: Govt committed to assisting ECP: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said it is our basic mandate to extend full support for holding elections on scheduled date announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said we are a responsible and constitutional interim government and we neither make any derogatory comments against any constitutional office nor become a part of it as we are committed to our oath.

The Minister said the previous coalition government is itself responsible for whatever steps they took. However, we are cognizant of the increase in prices of electricity, gas and other essential commodities and for this purpose we will give an economic recovery plan next week.

He said the oil prices were surged in the international market during the past few days while Pak rupee was also depreciated that resulted in economic problems. He said we will also have to adopt austerity measures for economic revival.

Solangi said all cabinet members of the caretaker setup are experts in their respective areas and we will try our best to deliver effectively. He said we respect the law and the constitution and it is not our mandate to interfere in judicial matters in favour or against of anyone.

Commenting on the 9th May tragedy, the Minister said May 9 incidents weakened the democracy. He said courts are to take decision on the May 9 tragedy and we will respect it, whatever it may be.

Replying to a question, the Minister said the statement of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar about Pakistani nationals going abroad was taken out of context. He said the critics have the right to criticize the government.