BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abundant, cheap Iranian oil supply to cap Russian prices in China

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

SINGAPORE: Rising prices of a popular Russian crude sold to China are poised to peak soon as more independent refiners are likely to switch to cheaper oil from Iran which has ramped up exports to fresh 4-1/2 year highs in August, several trade sources said.

OPEC+ supply cuts and strong demand from large Chinese refiners for Russian oil have pushed prices for the ESPO Blend grade exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino to the narrowest discounts since the Ukraine war started.

Trade for the light sweet crude for October arrival commenced this week, with the first deal done at a discount of about $1 a barrel to ICE Brent on a deliver-ex-ship basis (DES) to China, according to two trading sources, up from discounts of about $1.80 a barrel for September deliveries. ESPO cargoes were offered at discounts as narrow as 50 cents a barrel prior to the deal.

“We were expecting ESPO prices to continue surging as seen in the past two months,” one of the sources said. “But now we think the price hike could be capped as some refineries may turn to buy Iranian oil.”

China’s large private refiners have since earlier this year stepped up ESPO purchases, crowding out smaller refiners, known as teapots, and forced them to look at cheaper alternatives like sanctioned Iranian oil.

Iran ramped up crude exports in 2023, with May’s outflow hitting a 4-1/2 year high of 1.54 million barrels per day, according to shiptracking data from Kpler.

Exports climbed to around 1.6 million bpd in August, or just below 2 million bpd if condensate is included, according an Iranian source familiar with the matter. The abundant supply has widened discounts for Iranian Light crude to about $13 a barrel to ICE Brent in China on a delivered basis from around $10 a barrel last year, even as prices for rival grades, such as Russia’s Urals and ESPO crude, have jumped.

“It’s very likely that ESPO buyers split under the pressure from a flood of Iranian crude,” another source said.

“The big private buyers who can afford the higher prices would gobble more ESPO cargoes, while the smaller-scale teapot refiners go to take cheaper Iranian oil.”

Moreover, teapots may have found another method to bring in Iranian oil without using their limited import quotas which may lead to higher imports soon, a third source said.

Currently, only teapots are taking Iranian oil as big private refiners and state-owned firms still shun the sanctioned crude despite cheap prices. China’s Iranian oil imports in August are at the highest since December 2022, with Vortexa estimating the volume at about 1.2 million bpd.

Kpler’s estimate is 1.4 million bpd, including cargoes shipped directly from Iran and from the Eastern Outside Port Limit, a zone off the south east coast of Malaysia where many tankers carrying Iranian oil engage in ship-to-ship transfer.

Iran is cranking up crude output to 3.4 million bpd by the end of September, after the country announced earlier this month that its oil exports had surpassed 1.4 million barrels bpd, primarily to China, the Iranian oil minister said this week.

OPEC+ Russian oil Russian crude ESPO Iranian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Abundant, cheap Iranian oil supply to cap Russian prices in China

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories