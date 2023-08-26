BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor

  • Says ECP has the prerogative to fix the date of elections
BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2023 10:07pm

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman said Saturday that the elections will likely be held in February next year due to the approval of the new census, Aaj News reported.

"It is a constitutional requirement to carry out delimitation after the passing of a new census, Delimitation process takes four months while the elections process needs 54 days for which the ECP requires two months," he stated in an interview with Shaukat Piracha of Aaj News in Lahore.

Talking about the May 9 riots, the Punjab governor added that all political parties should be allowed to voice their opinions and protest, but assaulting public and private properties will not be accepted.

“Pakistan went through an unprecedented time from 2018 to 2022," he said, adding "the so-called 'tabdeeli' will affect this country for years.”

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the right to fix the date of the election in consultation with the president.

However, he refused to comment on President Arif Alvi’s letter to the ECP for the fixation of an election date.

“It is not appropriate for me to comment on the situation arising out of the president’s recent actions,” Rehman said.

He recalled that Pervez Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, had declined to accept a vote of confidence because he had deemed his order to be illegitimate and unconstitutional.

“When he[Elahi] was sure of his numbers, he took the vote and wrote to me that he carried out his constitutional duty as per my order,” Rehman stated.

According to the governor of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N will resume her political career before the election and take part in the campaign.

Maryam Nawaz ECP Governor Punjab Pervez Elahi President Dr Alvi

Comments

1000 characters

Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor

Exorbitant power bills: Interim PM to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

Pakistan welcomes Denmark's move to ban desecration of Holy Quran

Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

China’s Xi stresses ‘hard-won social stability’ in rare Xinjiang visit

EU’s Dombrovskis asks Russia to renew Black Sea grain deal

Read more stories