Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: Amid strong protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyers, the Islamabad High Court deferred the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal to suspend the verdict of District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad and to release him on bail, until Monday (Aug 28).

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, on Friday, heard the former prime minister Khan’s petition against Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar’s judgment dated 5th August 2023.

At the end of the hearing, when the judges left the courtroom, the PTI lawyers went out of the room chanting slogans, “Fixed man, unacceptable! Shame! Shame! and Imran teray jaannisar, beshumar! beshumar! (Imran your staunch supporters, uncountable).”

Suspension of trial court verdict: ECP urges IHC not to decide IK’s petition without hearing state

The PTI chairman’s lead counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, boycotted the proceeding when Justice Aamir despite his request to decide the fate of the case today (Friday), adjourned the hearing until Monday due to the non-availability of the ECP lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz. Khosa, later, got stuck in the IHC elevator for 40 minutes along with 12 other lawyers.

At the onset of the hearing, an official of the ECP’s legal team, informed the bench that Amjad Pervaiz is not well, adding he is suffering from dehydration and fever and is on medicine.

Justice Aamir said; “This is wrong as a case is going on in a sequence, but now you are seeking adjournment.” He (Amjad) should have made some alternate arrangements. The ECP official replied anyone may get sick, adding at night, Amjad suddenly, suffered from dehydration and fever, therefore, was not able to appear before the Court.

Upon that, the chief justice remarked; “This [case] needs to be taken seriously.” He asked the official to try to understand as this is a very sensitive [matter], as it involved the liberty of a person.” The ECP representative said that Amjad Pervaiz had shown urgency, therefore, he appeared before the court yesterday and argued the case. He said in the last eight months, the counsel had never sought any adjournment.

Latif Khosa said that last month, he was not well despite that he had appeared before the Supreme Court. The chief justice said there is a system that every side has the right to be heard. The petitioner’s lawyer said: “I owe the responsibility to this Court and to my client.” He asked the chief justice that you are answerable to Allah. Our job is to assist you (the Court). For the last 20 days, the former prime minister has been languishing in jail.”

Justice Aamir said Thursday (Aug 24), they could have fixed the case for Monday (August 28), but due to the urgency of the matter had fixed it for today (Friday). He said they could do the same what the trial court had done [on August 05], but would conduct our affairs in accordance with the law.

Upon that, Khosa asked the chief justice that if he was not deciding the matter today then he is not coming on Monday, and boycotted the proceeding. He said if he could not appear before the trial court on August 5 then the judge sentenced Imran Khan three years’ imprisonment. He said that the court does not seem ready to give relief to his client.

The IHC chief justice said they are fixing the case for Monday as it is a part-heard matter and on the next hearing if the ECP counsel does not come then they would decide it in accordance with the law and the material before the court.

