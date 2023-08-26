Bushra urges SC to take serious notice of ‘threat’ to her husband’s life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi urged the Supreme Court to take “serious notice” of the alleged threat to her husband’s life, citing “considerable decline” in his health in prison.

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, on Friday, filed an affidavit, stating that she was allowed to meet Imran “after unwarranted delays and difficulties” on Tuesday at the Attock jail.

The document added that “during the course of the meeting, the petitioner expressed his determination to stand for the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan and to offer any sacrifice and suffer any privation or hardship for his beloved country”.

She also highlighted that there is a “significant decline in the petitioner’s health” and that he “appears to have lost weight substantially during the course of his confinement, particularly loss of muscles around his arms.”

“Such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s can be a serious danger to his life,” it stated. She concluded by urging the SC to take notice of Imran’s deteriorating health and the serious threats to his life in prison.

Bushra had raised similar concerns in a letter to the Punjab government last week, in which, she said that she fears that her husband could be “poisoned” in Attock jail.

On August 5, the Islamabad trial court convicted Imran in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Soon after the verdict, he was arrested by the Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and taken to prison in Attock.

