US CG pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

Published 25 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: The US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The Consul General Tribble laid a floral wreath at the Mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States.

The Consul General Tribble stated, “It is a great honour to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. My visit today reaffirms the importance of the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan.

I am also reminded of Jinnah’s vision of a unified, democratic Pakistan, one in which equality, social justice, and economic opportunity prevails, something both our nations hold dear and continue to perfect through our many areas of cooperation.”

Following the wreath laying, the Consul General Tribble visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Quaid-e-Azam’s sister.

