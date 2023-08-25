KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 151,172 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,327 tonnes of import cargo and 62,845 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,327 comprised of 37,222 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,205 tonnes of Petcoke & 48,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 62,845 comprised of 45,427 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 568 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,800 tonnes of Clinkers 2,050 tonnes of Oil Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6579 containers comprising of 2172 containers import and 4407 containers export were handled on Thursday. The break-up of imported containers shows 994 of 20’s and 509 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 80 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 787 of 20’s and 1057 of 40’s loaded containers while 112 of 20’s and 697 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 02 ships Ts Ningbo and Jipro Neftis berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 03 ships namely TTC Shakti, Msc Santa Maria and Xin Hong Kong have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Tianping, UACC Manama and Kaisa-I sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, while another ship Ullswater is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 101,754tonnes, comprising 65,090 tones imports Cargo and 36,664 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,804 Containers (986 TEUs Imports and 1,818 TEUs export) was handled at the port. There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of two ships, No 2 Ocean Pioneer and Central Park carrying Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday, 24th August, while another containers ship, APL California is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 25th August, 2023.

