KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 24, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 311.00 314.00 UK POUND 395.00 399.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 83.20 84.00 AUD $ 201.00 206.00
UAE DIRHAM 86.20 87.00 CAD $ 230.00 235.00
EURO 338.00 342.00 CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00
=========================================================================
