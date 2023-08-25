BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:44am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 24, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         311.00    314.00   UK POUND            395.00   399.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        83.20     84.00   AUD $               201.00   206.00
UAE DIRHAM          86.20     87.00   CAD $               230.00   235.00
EURO               338.00    342.00   CHINESE YUAN         43.00    46.00
=========================================================================

Forex Association of Pakistan USD PKR Open market rates foreign currencies

