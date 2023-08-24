Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

Gold prices decline Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound session

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

