BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 23, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’
Read here for details.
- PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23
Read here for details.
- Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal
Read here for details.
- Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP
Read here for details.
- President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date
Read here for details.
- Gold prices decline Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound session
Read here for details.
- Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months
Read here for details.
- ‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’
Read here for details.
- Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons
Read here for details.
Comments