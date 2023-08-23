Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP
- Total amount repatriated stands at $1.47bn, while net liability is now at $1.13bn
Inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have reached nearly $6.5-billion by July-end, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.
The central bank shared that total number of RDA accounts opened has reached 596,268 from 585,885 a month ago in June-end.
As per latest data available on SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $6.48 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.474 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $3.884 billion have been utilised locally.
This means total net repatriable liability stands at $1.128 billion as of July-end.
Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $709 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates (conventional and Islamic instruments).
Similarly, an amount of $377 million is ‘balances in accounts’, according to the SBP.
Roshan Equity Investments stood at a meagre $21 million.
Background
RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for cash-starved Pakistan.
The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP and offers up to 8% percent profit on US dollar investments.
