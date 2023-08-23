Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has vowed to continue the fight against terrorism “no matter what”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kakar said that those who have “misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future”.

“We will, in fact, pursue them,” he said.

The caretaker PM further said that surrender was not an option, adding that Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism and intolerance.

“This is our home and we will run the country on our terms,” he stated.

His statement comes a day after four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between Army troops and terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were killed, while two were injured.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Meanwhile, Kakar on Wednesday also said that all law enforcement personnel, whether they were combatting external aggression or were playing their role for internal security, “were honoured and respected by the entire nation”.

“We pay them for their jobs through respect. Money only fulfils their needs and we are doing that … but the nation is paying them through honour and respect.”

He also expressed satisfaction over the successful rescuing of eight people who were stuck on a charlift in Battagram on Tuesday.

He commended the armed forces, the district administration and the local people for their efforts.

The caretaker PM said defense institutions are not only taking care of external aggression but are also at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges.