BAFL 40.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.14%)
DGKC 50.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.94%)
FABL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
OGDC 99.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PPL 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PRL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,788 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 17,011 Increased By 100.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,316 Decreased By -101.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,806 Increased By 4.8 (0.03%)
PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 01:38pm

Despite higher sales, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited’s (PSO) profit-after-tax (PAT) plunged nearly 90%, clocking in at Rs9.82 billion for the year ended June 30, 2023.

In the same period last year, the country’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) saw PAT of Rs95.72 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the board of directors met on August 23 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and announced a final cash dividend at the rate of Rs7.5 per share i.e. 75%.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs19.85 in FY2023 as compared to EPS of Rs194.35 in the same period last year (SPLY).

Net sales rose to Rs3.54 trillion compared to Rs2.54 trillion in SPLY, which is an increase of more than 39%.

However, the company’s gross profit declined by over 52%, clocking in at Rs84.4 billion in 2023, compared to Rs178.1 billion in SPLY. The decrease is attributed to an increase in cost of products sold, which jumped 46% from Rs2.36 trillion in 2022 to Rs3.45 trillion in 2023.

On a consolidated basis, the OMC’s ‘other income’ also dropped to Rs16.8 billion in 2023, compared to Rs25.3 billion in SPLY, a decrease of nearly 34%.

On the other hand, cost of finance increased to Rs43.4 billion in the year ended June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs5.96 billion in same period last year, a jump of over 628%. The higher finance cost during the period could be attributed to the rise in interest rate during the period.

However, operating expenses decreased 28% to Rs26.99 billion in 2023, as compared to Rs37.64 billion in SPLY.

Shahid Khan Aug 23, 2023 02:28pm
Who is responsible for this mess? I reckon Shahbaz sharif & Fazlurahman should be held accountable.
