BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

  • In letter to Chief Election Commissioner, President cites Clause 5 of Article 48
BR Web Desk Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:06pm

President Dr Arif Alvi has sought a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today [Wednesday] or tomorrow “to fix an appropriate date” for the general elections.

The president assented to a premature dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, shortly after former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded the summary. After that, general elections in the country are supposed to be held within 90 days, according to Clause 5 of Article 48.

The development was shared on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of the President of Pakistan.

“……by virtue of Article 48 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is obliged to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution for the holding of the General Election of Assembly.

“……Foregoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date,” it said.

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

ECP’s Result Compilation System

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a Result Compilation System for prompt sharing of election results, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that the system would help to swiftly transmit provisional results from presiding officer to the returning officer through a mobile app.

It will also help the returning officers to ensure accurate vote statistics and compile provisional results.

The meeting was told that the system underwent a thorough mock exercise to ensure its functionality, which led to the Election Commission’s full confidence in its performance.

The meeting also examined developments in constituencies with respect to preparations for the upcoming elections.

Arif Alvi Dr Arif Alvi ECP Chief Election Commissioner President Arif Alvi President Dr Arif Alvi General elections

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Aug 23, 2023 05:45pm
Meeting will not take place unless boots say so.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rates continues to widen

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

Germany agrees to ease citizenship rules

At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Read more stories