President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

President Dr Arif Alvi has sought a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today [Wednesday] or tomorrow “to fix an appropriate date” for the general elections.

The president assented to a premature dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, shortly after former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded the summary. After that, general elections in the country are supposed to be held within 90 days, according to Clause 5 of Article 48.

The development was shared on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of the President of Pakistan.

“……by virtue of Article 48 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is obliged to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution for the holding of the General Election of Assembly.

“……Foregoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date,” it said.

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

ECP’s Result Compilation System

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a Result Compilation System for prompt sharing of election results, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that the system would help to swiftly transmit provisional results from presiding officer to the returning officer through a mobile app.

It will also help the returning officers to ensure accurate vote statistics and compile provisional results.

The meeting was told that the system underwent a thorough mock exercise to ensure its functionality, which led to the Election Commission’s full confidence in its performance.

The meeting also examined developments in constituencies with respect to preparations for the upcoming elections.