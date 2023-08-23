Gold prices decline Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,900 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs232,600 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs1,629 to Rs199,417.

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs4,600 in the local market.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $3 to $1,904 per ounce on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,800 per tola.