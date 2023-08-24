BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Construction of houses for flood affectees reviewed

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Sindh's caretaker minister for Finance, Revenue, Planning and Development Mohammad Younus Dagha presided over a review meeting of the construction of 2.1 million houses for flood affectees in Sindh.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Syed Hasan Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer (Sindh People's Housing Scheme for Flood Affectees SPHF) Khalid Mehmood Sheikh and other officers briefed the minister.

On this occasion, Younus Dagha said that the construction of 2.1 million houses for the flood victims is a big project. The Sindh government is committed to the timely construction of these houses, he added.

He said that the verification of 500,000 flood-affected houses has been completed, and funds should be released immediately for their construction. The work of verification of the rest of the damaged houses should also be completed as soon as possible, he said.

The meeting was informed that Rs 3,00,000 will be given to the residents of each affected house and the process of payment of Rs 3,00,000 per house to the affected houses should be completed within a fixed period of six months.

On this occasion, Muhammad Younus Dagha directed that the report of the construction work done in the period of six months of payment should be submitted step by step.

He said that transparency and quality should be ensured in all payments and construction work.

The provincial caretaker minister directed the officers to take steps to complete the documentation process in a timely manner from the respective deputy commissioners to provide ownership rights to the residents of the affected houses and ensure effective supervision with the help of the relevant NGOs to support the quality construction of the houses.

Younus Dagha said that providing houses to flood victims is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government.

He directed that the construction work of the houses of the flood victims should be completed on a speedy basis so that relief can be given to those who lost their homes due to the flood.

