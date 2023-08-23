BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup 2023 warm-ups: Pakistan to play New Zealand on Sept 29

  • Green Shirts to face Australia on October 3
BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 10:02pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the World Cup 2023 warm-up schedule, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad.

South Africa will take on Afghanistan Guwahati, while Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka on the same day in Trivandrum.

Hosts India will take on defending champions England in Guwahati on September 30, while Australia playing against Ireland in Trivandrum.

On October 2, England will lock horns with Bangladesh in Guwahati, while New Zealand will face South Africa in Trivandrum.

Pakistan being tipped as strong contender for ICC World Cup semis

The four-day fixture will conclude on October 3, with Pakistan taking on Australia, India facing the Netherlands, and Afghanistan playing against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Guwahati, respectively.

All warm-up games are day-night fixtures that will commence at 2 p.m. local time, with all 15 members of the playing squad permitted to play.

The captains’ event will be held on October 4, a day before the tournament proper begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, the runners-up from 2019. Hosts India open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The ICC also announced the official ticketing partners while confirming the pre-sale of tickets for the tournament from August 24, which is 42 days before the start of the tournament.

India Pakistan New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup 2023 warm up schedule

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup 2023 warm-ups: Pakistan to play New Zealand on Sept 29

Inter-bank market: rupee settles at new low against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rate continues to widen

Around 100,000 people evacuated due to floods in Pakistan

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

For $1bn, Qatar Investment Authority to take 1% stake in Ambani retail firm

Germany agrees to ease citizenship rules

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

Read more stories