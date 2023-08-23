World Cup 2023 warm-ups: Pakistan to play New Zealand on Sept 29

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the World Cup 2023 warm-up schedule, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad.

South Africa will take on Afghanistan Guwahati, while Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka on the same day in Trivandrum.

Hosts India will take on defending champions England in Guwahati on September 30, while Australia playing against Ireland in Trivandrum.

On October 2, England will lock horns with Bangladesh in Guwahati, while New Zealand will face South Africa in Trivandrum.

The four-day fixture will conclude on October 3, with Pakistan taking on Australia, India facing the Netherlands, and Afghanistan playing against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Guwahati, respectively.

All warm-up games are day-night fixtures that will commence at 2 p.m. local time, with all 15 members of the playing squad permitted to play.

The captains’ event will be held on October 4, a day before the tournament proper begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, the runners-up from 2019. Hosts India open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The ICC also announced the official ticketing partners while confirming the pre-sale of tickets for the tournament from August 24, which is 42 days before the start of the tournament.