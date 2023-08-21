Pakistan being tipped as strong contender for ICC World Cup semi-finals

ISLAMABAD: As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup approaches, the cricket community is once again abuzz with predictions and expectations, despite historical lessons about the fallibility of hot favourites, players worldwide have not hesitated to voice their thoughts on the likely semi-finalists for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Drawing from sources across various reputable websites, news channels, the excitement grows as insights from cricketing legends and experts offer glimpses into what the semi-final stage might hold.

Greg Chappell, the former Australian cricketer, has confidently placed his bets on Pakistan to secure a place among the semi-finalists. In addition to Pakistan, Chappell’s esteemed list of last-four contenders includes cricketing giants India, Australia, and England. Chappell’s endorsement of Pakistan’s potential showcases the sport’s unpredictability and the diverse range of outcomes that await on the grand stage.

Adding his insights to the mix, former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provided his predictions, anointing Australia, England, and India as his top three choices. Ganguly, who understands the pulse of cricketing battles, wisely acknowledged that New Zealand should never be underestimated in high-stakes clashes. His anticipation for an India-Pakistan semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens reflects the riveting narrative these clashes bring to the tournament.

Renowned Indian cricketer turned analyst, Aakash Chopra, has offered his perspective on the matter as well. According to Chopra, the likely semi-finalist quartet comprises Pakistan, England, Australia, and India. This alignment of predictions across different cricketing minds highlights the consensus around these powerhouse teams.

The West Indies’ dynamic opener, Chris Gayle, has shared his picks for the semi-finalists. Affectionately known as the Universe Boss, Gayle envisions Pakistan, India, England, and New Zealand making it to the semi-finals. His foresight reflects the intriguing mix of established cricketing might and potential underdog triumphs.

Notably, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag echoes the sentiments of several other players. Sehwag boldly singles out Australia, England, India, and Pakistan as his four chosen teams. His characterization of Australia and England’s unconventional style of play underlines their distinctive approaches to the game.

Adding to the chorus, the great spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan concurs with Sehwag’s predictions, further underscoring the collective belief in the prowess of these cricketing powerhouses.

However, a divergence in opinion arises with the iconic South African cricketer AB de Villiers. He confidently envisions a Fairy Tale World Cup where India, England, and Australia reign supreme in the semi-finals. Additionally, he places his faith in South Africa’s capabilities and even acknowledges Pakistan’s potential to make a mark. As the anticipation mounts and the world braces for a cricketing spectacle, these predictions, a blend of seasoned wisdom and audacious foresight, contribute to the captivating narrative of the ICC World Cup 2023. Regardless of the outcome, these predictions serve as a testament to the fervor, unpredictability, and sheer joy that cricket brings to fans and players alike on the grandest stage of them all.