Gohar floats the idea of establishing ‘business parks’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz has proposed to establish “business parks” in major cities in a bid to consolidate Pakistan’s global trade connections.

Dr Ejaz took to Twitter and stated that suggestions have been sought from the business community as these parks would prove vital in the economic development of the country.

An official statement issued by the ministry noted that these parks or facilitation centres for traders would be designed to serve as hubs for foreign traders, enhancing trade relationships and driving economic growth.

He said this during a meeting held on Tuesday, where he met with prominent exporters and traders Fawad Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertiliser, Anwaar Ahmad Ghani, CEO of Ghani Glass Ltd, Mian M Ahsan US apparel and denim, Fawad Javaid, Din Textile, Faisal Afridi, Haier Appliances, to discuss his vision.

The minister reiterated his determination to explore every avenue possible to realise Pakistan’s export potential. Dr Ejaz observed that the proposed business parks would be poised as vital stepping stones in realising Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity on the global stage.

With a focus on immediate solutions, the establishment of buying houses or the utilisation of rental buildings managed by the local business community also came under discussion. These measures would aim at addressing the pressing need for the facilitation of foreign traders.

Expressing his resolute commitment to increasing the country’s exports, Dr Ejaz emphasized the necessity to adopt a strategic approach. The minister proposed targeting specific countries according to their respective sectors, thus maximising the impact of Pakistan’s export efforts.

This tailored strategy, he believes, will yield more favourable results and enhance Pakistan’s global trade relationships. Promising the full support of the government to the business community, the minister assured that their concerns and challenges will be effectively addressed.

To facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs on the international stage, he directed relevant authorities to ensure comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers posted in missions abroad.

During the meeting, establishing efficient banking channels to facilitate seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries were also discussed. He said that the government’s focus on fostering strong economic ties with these nations reflects the government’s commitment to expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.

As the proposal to establish business parks gains momentum, Dr Ejaz’s vision stands poised to redefine Pakistan’s trade landscape. With the support of the business community and strategic government initiatives, this ambitious endeavour holds the promise of bolstering the nation’s economic prowess and global trade stature, said an official statement issued by the ministry.

