Directorate General of Reforms, Automation-Customs reorganized

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised functional jurisdiction of the officials of the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs to reorganise the working of the directorate.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 1088 (I)/2023 on Tuesday to notify re-organisation of the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs.

The FBR has also revised powers and jurisdiction of Directors, Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and other officers of Directorate-General of Reforms and Automation.

The Director (Islamabad) would deal with the matter of general administration, coordination and support, strategy and planning, program management, monitoring and evaluation and trade innovation.

Director, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation Customs (Digitalization), Karachi would be responsible to supervise operations management, project management and execution, coordination and support and training and development.

The Director, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation Customs (Technology Services) would have the authority to deal with the matters of technology assessment and readiness, coordination, oversight and support and training and development.

The Director General would be empowered to engage with external and internal stakeholders in matters related to Customs related reforms, digitalisation and adoption of technology and provide support to Pakistan Customs for development of a strategic roadmap for reforms, automation and use of technology to meet organizational objectives and national and international commitments.

He would be authorised to monitor, review and evaluate all on-going initiatives of Pakistan Customs which are related to reforms, digitalisation and technology as well as to submit activity wise progress report to the Board and liaise with Pakistan Single Window Company (PSWC) on behalf of Pakistan Customs.

The official would review various trade innovation strategies developed by World Customs Organization (WCO) and liaise with the Pakistan’s Permanent Representative/ Minister, Customs Affairs at Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, Belgium for adoption of reforms, technology and automation related changes in Pakistan Customs.

