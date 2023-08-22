BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 05:18pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler sustained the injury during the one-day international series against Afghanistan last month.

The BCB said he had not made the expected recovery to be considered for the six-nation Asia Cup but hoped he would be fit to play the upcoming ODI World Cup.

BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement Ebadot’s anterior cruciate ligament injury required further treatment.

The Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup opens in India on October 5.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event… the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness,” Chowdhury said.

The BCB has called up uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches, including nine wickets in three matches in the recent Emerging Men’s Asia Cup.

Sakib’s inclusion means there are five players in the squad from the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup-winning team.

Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are the others included in the Asia Cup squad.

Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023 Ebadot Hossain

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Read more stories