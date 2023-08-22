BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed the caretaker governments to take “actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017” and other relevant laws.

The poll body, to this effect, issued a notification on Monday stating that the caretaker governments, being non-political entities, can take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017, the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022 and the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000, under intimation to the ECP.

The notification said that the caretaker governments “shall not attempt to influence the elections or do or cause to be done anything which may, in any manner, influence or adversely affect the free and fair elections.”

PM says caretaker setup committed to financial prudence

Meanwhile, the electoral body also decided to form an oversight committee for the general elections. This decision was taken in a meeting of the ECP officials.

The oversight panel regarding general polls is being formed at a time when the electoral body is under massive criticism from public and political circles for announcing to launch the constituencies delimitation drive for National and provincial assemblies’ constituencies — what is being described as a clear indication that the general elections would not be held this year—within the constitutionally-stipulated time period.

According to a directive issued by the commission last Thursday, the limits of the revenue units (across the country) stood frozen from Thursday, August 17, and there shall be no change in the limits of the revenue units till the completion of the delimitation process.

The final publication of delimitation results is scheduled on December 14, the directive stated. This indicates that the general elections may not be held before March next year — and that too in case ECP proceeds to hold preparations for general elections in 90 days— immediately after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Assembly was dissolved on this month’s 9th — a scenario which implies that the general elections are required to be held not later than November 7 this year, within the 90-day period mandated by the constitution.

Sindh and Balochistan legislatures were also dissolved in the ongoing month

Article 224(2) provides that when the NA or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of 90 days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than 14 days after the conclusion of the polls.

The general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are already witnessing inordinate delay – keeping in view that both the provincial legislatures were dissolved in January this year and respective caretaker governments are since running the affairs of the two provinces.

The official results of the digital population census were notified by the former federal government on this month’s 7th.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

