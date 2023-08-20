PM says caretaker setup committed to financial prudence

ISLAMABAD: Care-taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that in the midst of economic challenges, their unwavering commitment to financial prudence stood strong.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister said, “From vendors to lawyers, farmers to engineers, artists to doctors, and every other segment of the society, their contribution propels the Pakistani Dream.”

“Together, with this diverse support, we are journeying towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation,” he added.

The post also carried a short video clip of an address by the caretaker prime minister to the cabinet members, regarding financial discipline, during a maiden meeting held on Friday.