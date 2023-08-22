BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Over 18,000 KE consumers facilitated

Press Release Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: More than 18,000 customers, including a large number of women, have visited facilitation camps organized by K-Electric, where they have been provided with the facility of bill payment. Visitors also submitted applications for new connections.

Immediate action was also taken on the complaint registered by the visitors. Apart from this, customers’ requests for installment in electric bills were also entertained.

During the last two weeks 20 camps were established in various areas including Hanguabad Lyari, Eidgah Garden Malir, Future Colony Moinabad, Bin Qasim, Islamia Kasbah Orangi, Jamali Goth Gadap, Chinesar Goth Tipu Sultan, Union Council Office Landhi, Tinki Ground Bahadurabad, Fahad Square Johar, Liaquatabad, Baldia, Banguria.

K-Electric also requested local dignitaries and elected representatives to persuade residents in their areas to ensure timely payment of electricity bills. KE emphasized that timely and full payment of bills is very important to ensure electricity supply.

