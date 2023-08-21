BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Pakistan

JUI-F decides to field its candidates across KP

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has decided to field candidates on all the seats of the National and Provincial Assembly in the upcoming general elections.

The decision was taken during a two-day meeting of the provincial general council held here in the Mufti Mahmood Centre with provincial amir Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman in the chair.

During the meeting, Maulana Ataul Haque Darwish presented the four-year performance of the provincial cabinet while Provincial Information Secretary Abdul Jalil Jan presented the report of the Information and Social Media Wing, Noorul Islam presented financial report and Mohammad Israr Marwat performance report of Ansar-ul- Islam.

Secretary Information JUI-F, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Jalil Jan said that the leadership has sought the final list of candidates from the district organizations.

The meeting has also decided to organize an historic Mufti Mahmood Conference on the 14 of the next month while the provincial leadership of the party will visit different districts from September 2 to September 17.

In the meeting, the leaders and administrators of the districts and the members of the general assembly informed the provincial council about the organizational and political situation of the districts.

In this regard, the final list of candidates from the districts has been requested in writing by September 10 and the political situation of the districts and the position of the party in the constituency.

