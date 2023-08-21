BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 19 and August 20, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023
Read here for details.
- KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath
Read here for details.
- PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested
Read here for details.
- Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House
Read here for details.
- Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad over PTM protest
Read here for details.
- PTI leader Asad Umar arrested in Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Law ministry expresses ‘grave concern’ over President Alvi’s statement
Read here for details.
- No constitutional crisis after President’s statement: Interim info minister
Read here for details.
- President Alvi’s revelation: PTI decides to move Supreme Court for inquiry
Read here for details.
- Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action
Read here for details.
Comments