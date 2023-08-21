Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad over PTM protest

PTI leader Asad Umar arrested in Islamabad

Law ministry expresses ‘grave concern’ over President Alvi’s statement

No constitutional crisis after President’s statement: Interim info minister

President Alvi’s revelation: PTI decides to move Supreme Court for inquiry

Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action

