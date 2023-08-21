BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 19 and August 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

Read here for details.

  • KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Read here for details.

  • PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

Read here for details.

  • Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

Read here for details.

  • Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad over PTM protest

Read here for details.

  • PTI leader Asad Umar arrested in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Law ministry expresses ‘grave concern’ over President Alvi’s statement

Read here for details.

  • No constitutional crisis after President’s statement: Interim info minister

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi’s revelation: PTI decides to move Supreme Court for inquiry

Read here for details.

  • Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action

Read here for details.

