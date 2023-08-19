BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

  • Court issues ruling after prosecution witnesses were unable to identify the defendant
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 07:55pm

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered on Saturday the release of 20 detainees in connection with the May 9 attack on Jinnah House in the city.

The court orders were issued after it emerged that during an identification parade, prosecution witnesses had failed to identify the accused.

The 20 people were among several who were arrested and jailed over protests after PTI leader Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court in connection with a graft case.

Several military and civilian facilities, notably Jinnah House in Lahore, where the city's corps commander resides, were damaged during the protests.

The accused were the subject of a complaint that was filed at the Sarwar Road police station, according to the court order that the ATC issued today.

“On Aug 16, during the identification parade, the said accused persons could not be identified by the PWs (prosecution witnesses)” the verdict added.

“Since the said accused persons could not be identified during the identification parade […] this court agrees with the discharge report prepared by the investigating officer,” ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar ruled.

ATC Jinnah House Lahore May 9 violence

Comments

1000 characters

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

President Alvi signs Army, Official Secrets Acts into law

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

Mosques probed over protest call in Pakistan riots

Zelensky says Russia hit university, theatre in Chernihiv, warns of dead

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Read more stories