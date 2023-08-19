Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered on Saturday the release of 20 detainees in connection with the May 9 attack on Jinnah House in the city.

The court orders were issued after it emerged that during an identification parade, prosecution witnesses had failed to identify the accused.

The 20 people were among several who were arrested and jailed over protests after PTI leader Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court in connection with a graft case.

Several military and civilian facilities, notably Jinnah House in Lahore, where the city's corps commander resides, were damaged during the protests.

The accused were the subject of a complaint that was filed at the Sarwar Road police station, according to the court order that the ATC issued today.

“On Aug 16, during the identification parade, the said accused persons could not be identified by the PWs (prosecution witnesses)” the verdict added.

“Since the said accused persons could not be identified during the identification parade […] this court agrees with the discharge report prepared by the investigating officer,” ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar ruled.