Law ministry expresses ‘grave concern’ over President Alvi’s statement

  • Says returning bills without any observations or assent is not provided for in the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2023 Updated August 20, 2023 05:15pm

The Ministry of Law & Justice expressed grave concern over a statement from President Arif Alvi on Sunday stating that the president hadn’t signed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Alvi made a shocking revelation that he had returned the two bills with disagreements within the stipulated time, but the staff at the President House undermined his will and command, which led to an official announcement of the president’s approval to the bills.

The Law ministry reacting to the statement expressed grave concern, saying the president hadn’t abided by the Article 75 of the Constitution.

“As per Article 75 of the Constitution, when a bill is sent for assent the President has two options: either give assent, or refer the matter to the parliament with specific observations,” the Law ministry said in a press release, which was also shared by Radio Pakistan.

“Article 75 does not provide for any third option.

“In the instant matter, neither of the requirements were fulfilled. Instead, the President purposely delayed the assent.”

The ministry explained that returning the bills without any observations or assent is not provided for in Pakistan’s constitution.

“Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit and the Constitution.

“If the President had any observations, he could have returned the bills with his observations like he did in the recent and distant past. He could have also issued a press release to that effect.”

The Law ministry lamented that Alvi, the Head of State, had chosen to discredit his own officials. “The President should take responsibility for his own actions”.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmad Irfan Aslam has recently assumed charge as the Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice Pakistan.

Dr Arif Alvi Law ministry President Arif Alvi President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistan politics

