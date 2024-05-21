AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2024 02:07pm

Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs248,500 after a single-day decline of Rs1,900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,048 after it shed Rs1,630, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,418 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a decrease of $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in local market.

