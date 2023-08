KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet were sworn in on Saturday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the 12-member interim cabinet, comprising nine ministers and two advisers and a special assistant.

The members are Syed Mahsood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakheil, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah, as per Radio Pakistan.

Portfolios of these ministers will be announced later.

On Friday, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered oath to caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House.

Meanwhile, Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd) took oath on Thursday as the 8th Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori administered oath to former Justice Maqbool Baqir and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput read out the order appointing the Baqir as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

Similarly, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s 24-member interim cabinet was administered oath by President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday.