Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

The caretaker Sindh government was sworn in during a ceremony on Saturday at Karachi's historic Governor's House.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the 10 cabinet members in a ceremony also attended by caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar.

The Chief Secretary, Acting Inspector General (IG), Provincial Secretaries, and family members of the caretaker ministers were all in attendance.

The members of the caretaker cabinet who took the oath included Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Younus Dagha, Mubeen Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Dr Junaid Shah, Omar Soomro, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, Khuda Bux Marri, and Mrs Rana Hussain.

Following the oath-taking, both Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori and Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar extended their warm congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet members.

The Sindh Assembly was dissolved last week after Governor Kamran Tessori approved the outgoing Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.